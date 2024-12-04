North American Construction price target raised to C$45 at National Bank

National Bank raised the firm’s price target on North American Construction (NOA) to C$45 from C$40 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NOA:
- North American Construction Group Wins Major Oil Sands Contract
- North American Construction Group Reports Record Q3 Revenue
- North American Construction Group Launches Share Buyback Plan
- North American Construction Group Reports Record Revenue
- North American Construction (NOA) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.