North American Construction (NOA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw North American Construction (NOA) ending at $22.07, denoting a +1.28% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.03%.

The heavy construction and mining services company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.2% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 6.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of North American Construction will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 1, 2024. On that day, North American Construction is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $217.28 million, up 21.1% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.28 per share and a revenue of $979.25 million, signifying shifts of +56.19% and +38.23%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for North American Construction. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, North American Construction possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, North American Construction is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.1 for its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.