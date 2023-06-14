North American Construction (NOA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, North American Construction (NOA) closed at $19.15, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the heavy construction and mining services company had gained 0.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 7.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from North American Construction as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 130.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $138.8 million, up 5.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $634.37 million, which would represent changes of +1.08% and +7.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for North American Construction. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. North American Construction is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note North American Construction's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.54, which means North American Construction is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NOA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.