North American Construction (NOA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, North American Construction (NOA) closed at $18.66, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the heavy construction and mining services company had gained 17.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from North American Construction as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $166.89 million, up 19.62% from the year-ago period.

NOA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $606.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.32% and +2.88%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for North American Construction. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. North American Construction is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note North American Construction's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.97, which means North American Construction is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NOA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

