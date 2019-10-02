North American Construction (NOA) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

North American Construction (NOA) closed the most recent trading day at $11.22, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the heavy construction and mining services company had lost 7.56% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.72% in that time.

NOA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 475% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $111.34 million, up 70.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $546.82 million. These totals would mark changes of +226.19% and +72.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NOA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.79% lower. NOA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NOA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.94.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

