North American Construction (NOA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

North American Construction (NOA) closed the most recent trading day at $19.13, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the heavy construction and mining services company had lost 3.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 4.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.78%.

North American Construction will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect North American Construction to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 130.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $138.8 million, up 5.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $634.37 million. These totals would mark changes of +1.08% and +7.55%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for North American Construction should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. North American Construction is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, North American Construction is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.