North American Construction Group (TSX:NOA) Price Target Decreased by 10.10% to 26.78

The average one-year price target for North American Construction Group (TSX:NOA) has been revised to $26.78 / share. This is a decrease of 10.10% from the prior estimate of $29.78 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.02% from the latest reported closing price of $19.83 / share.

North American Construction Group Maintains 2.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.47%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in North American Construction Group. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 20.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOA is 0.26%, an increase of 37.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.86% to 17,034K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,789K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 2,038K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 1.48% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 1,442K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing an increase of 18.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 3.52% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 1,340K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 11.99% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,075K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares , representing a decrease of 21.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 165.41% over the last quarter.

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