North American Construction Group (NOA) Price Target Increased by 9.62% to 33.28

The average one-year price target for North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) has been revised to 33.28 / share. This is an increase of 9.62% from the prior estimate of 30.36 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.81 to a high of 46.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.48% from the latest reported closing price of 20.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in North American Construction Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOA is 0.19%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.48% to 18,418K shares. The put/call ratio of NOA is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 2,080K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,382K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares, representing an increase of 11.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 35.85% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,380K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares, representing a decrease of 22.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 1,281K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,257K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 59.62% over the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada's largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 60 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

