North American Construction Group (NOA) Price Target Increased by 37.31% to 31.22

The average one-year price target for North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) has been revised to 31.22 / share. This is an increase of 37.31% from the prior estimate of 22.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.48 to a high of 43.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.41% from the latest reported closing price of 24.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in North American Construction Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 13.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOA is 0.19%, a decrease of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 16,028K shares. The put/call ratio of NOA is 3.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 2,198K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 110,619.67% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,786K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares, representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,492K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares, representing a decrease of 44.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 1,150K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 1,148K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 14.95% over the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Background Information

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada's largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 60 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

