North American Construction Group (NOA) Declares $0.10 Dividend

North American Construction Group said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in North American Construction Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 8.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOA is 0.20%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 15,672K shares. The put/call ratio of NOA is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for North American Construction Group is 20.20. The forecasts range from a low of 16.42 to a high of $24.83. The average price target represents an increase of 6.72% from its latest reported closing price of 18.93.

The projected annual revenue for North American Construction Group is 800MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 2,198K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 110,619.67% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 2,159K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 45.42% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,943K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing a decrease of 22.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 0.11% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 1,152K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 56.39% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 1,150K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada's largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 60 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

