North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NOA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.9, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOA was $14.9, representing a -16.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.79 and a 66.39% increase over the 52 week low of $8.96.

NOA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports NOA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.04%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the noa Dividend History page.

