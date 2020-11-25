Dividends
NOA

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NOA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.29, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOA was $10.29, representing a -17.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.46 and a 150.36% increase over the 52 week low of $4.11.

NOA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Halliburton Company (HAL). NOA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports NOA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.42%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NOA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOA

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular