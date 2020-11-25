North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NOA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.29, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOA was $10.29, representing a -17.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.46 and a 150.36% increase over the 52 week low of $4.11.

NOA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Halliburton Company (HAL). NOA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports NOA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.42%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NOA Dividend History page.

