North American Construction Group Launches Share Buyback Plan

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) has released an update.

North American Construction Group Ltd. has announced a share buyback plan, aiming to repurchase up to 2,087,577 common shares, representing about 10% of its public float. This move is seen as a strategic use of cash resources to enhance shareholder value, as the company believes its stock is undervalued. The buyback will be conducted through the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges starting November 4, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:NOA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.