North American Construction Extends Credit Facility to 2027

October 25, 2024 — 09:31 am EDT

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) has released an update.

North American Construction Group Ltd. has extended its senior secured credit facility by one year to October 2027, boosting its capacity to $525 million. This move enhances the company’s financial flexibility in its Canadian and Australian operations and includes provisions for additional secured equipment financing. The extension is seen as a testament to the ongoing support from National Bank Financial and other partners, reinforcing the company’s strong financial position.

