North American Construction Extends Credit Facility to 2027

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) has released an update.

North American Construction Group Ltd. has extended its senior secured credit facility by one year to October 2027, boosting its capacity to $525 million. This move enhances the company’s financial flexibility in its Canadian and Australian operations and includes provisions for additional secured equipment financing. The extension is seen as a testament to the ongoing support from National Bank Financial and other partners, reinforcing the company’s strong financial position.

For further insights into TSE:NOA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.