North America Q4 cocoa grind falls 1.21% year-on-year, says NCA

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - North American cocoa grindings fell in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 116,613 tonnes, down 1.21% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

The cocoa grind is a strong demand indicator for the commodity, one of the hardest hit during the pandemic due to limitations to social events such as parties and conferences. Brokers and analysts, however, were expecting an increase in grindings of around 3% to 4% in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

