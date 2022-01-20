US Markets

North America Q4 cocoa grind falls 1.21% year-on-year, says NCA

Contributor
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

North American cocoa grindings fell in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 116,613 tonnes, down 1.21% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - North American cocoa grindings fell in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 116,613 tonnes, down 1.21% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

The cocoa grind is a strong demand indicator for the commodity, one of the hardest hit during the pandemic due to limitations to social events such as parties and conferences. Brokers and analysts, however, were expecting an increase in grindings of around 3% to 4% in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular