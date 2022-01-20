North America Q4 cocoa grind falls 1.2% year-on-year, says NCA

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - North American cocoa grindings unexpectedly fell in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 116,613 tonnes, down 1.2% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

The cocoa grind is a strong demand indicator for the commodity, one of the hardest-hit during the pandemic due to limitations to social events such as parties and conferences.

Brokers and analysts were expecting an increase in grindings of around 3% to 4% in the fourth quarter, similar to the numbers seen in other regions that showed a recovery on cocoa processing.

Europe's fourth quarter grind rose 6.3% from a year earlier, while grindings in Germany increased by 8.8% in the same comparison.

One U.S.-based broker said the data from the NCA, however, showed that there was one less plant reporting numbers to the association, 16 plants now compared to 17 for the fourth quarter of 2020. It is unclear if that would explain the smaller grind.

The NCA report covers operations in Canada, U.S. and Mexico and includes all the large companies in the sector such as HersheyHSY.N, Mars Wrigley and Nestle NESN.S.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)

