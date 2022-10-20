North America Q3 cocoa grind falls 3.37%, in line with expectations

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North American cocoa grindings fell 3.37% in the third quarter from a year earlier to 119,244 tonnes, in line with market expectations, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

Cocoa grind data is a key demand indicator for the market of the chocolate-making commodity. However, there was one less plant reporting data for the survey, NCA said, which could partly explain the smaller processing volume compared to the same period last year.

The report said 15 plants in Mexico, United States and Canada reported grinding data for the third quarter, one plant less than in the report a year ago.

Analysts and traders were expecting the grind to be between unchanged to up to 5% lower, according to estimates compiled by Reuters.

Chocolate is one product for which demand could decline as consumers around the world face rising living costs, particularly for food itens.

Europe's third quarter grind fell 1.6%, while the Asian grind data is expected to be released on Friday.

