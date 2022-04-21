North America Q1 cocoa grind falls 2.77% year-on-year -NCA

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - North American cocoa grindings fell in the first quarter of 2022 to 114,694 tonnes, down 2.77% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

The cocoa grind is a demand indicator for the commodity, one of the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic due to the lack of social events such as parties and conferences.

There was one less plant answering the survey in the first quarter, NCA said, which would partially explain the smaller grind compared to the same period last year. A total of 16 plants reported volumes in Canada, Mexico and the United States, compared to 17 plants in 2021.

A New York-based cocoa trader said that another factor behind the fall on cocoa processing was the inactivity during the most part of February of one of the plants operated by Blommer Chocolate Company, the largest cocoa bean processor in the United States.

Blommer has not returned a request for comment.

Due to those two problems, the trader said the market was working with an estimate for a 3% fall in quarterly cocoa grindings for North America, so pretty much in line with the NCA data.

Other regions reported growth in the period, with Europe growing 4.4% year-on-year.

