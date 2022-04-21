North America Q1 cocoa grind falls 2.77% year-on-year -NCA

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - North American cocoa grindings fell in the first quarter of 2022 to 114,694 tonnes, down 2.77% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

The cocoa grind is a demand indicator for the commodity. There was one less plant answering the survey, NCA said, which would partially explain the smaller grind compared to the same period last year.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.