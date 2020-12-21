Mountain Crest Acquisition II, a blank check company targeting a business in North America with under-researched assets, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $50 million by offering 5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of a share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. At the proposed deal size, Mountain Crest Acquisition II would command a market value of $66 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Suying Liu, the former Head of Corporate Strategy at Hudson Capital Chief Strategist of Mansion Capital, and CFO and Director Dong Liu, who currently serves as CFO of Dongguan Zhishang Photoelectric Technology. The company plans to target private companies in North America that have positive operating cash flow or compelling economics and clear paths to positive operating cash flow, significant assets, and successful management teams. Additionally, it plans to focus on those with under-researched and underappreciated assets poised for significant growth once capitalized.



The pair's previous SPAC, Mountain Crest Acquisition (MCAC; +5% from $10 offer price), went public in June 2020 and is currently pending a combination with Playboy Enterprises.



Mountain Crest Acquisition II was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MCADU. The company filed confidentially on November 18, 2020. Chardan Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article North America-focused SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition II files for a $50 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

