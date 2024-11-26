News & Insights

Stocks

Norske Skog Chairman Increases Shareholding

November 26, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Norske Skog ASA (DE:0BQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Arvid Grundekjøn, chairman of Norske Skog ASA, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 60,000 shares through Cardid AS at an average price of NOK 20.29 per share. This transaction boosts his combined direct and indirect holdings to 101,617 shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into DE:0BQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.