Norske Skog Chairman Increases Shareholding

Arvid Grundekjøn, chairman of Norske Skog ASA, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 60,000 shares through Cardid AS at an average price of NOK 20.29 per share. This transaction boosts his combined direct and indirect holdings to 101,617 shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s prospects.

