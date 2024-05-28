Norsk Titanium Completes Major Private Placement

Norsk Titanium AS (DE:84F) has released an update.

Norsk Titanium AS has completed a private placement, raising NOK 275 million (approx. USD 25 million) by issuing 110,000,000 shares, with the second tranche involving 56,296,370 shares. These shares were initially lent by Scatec Innovation AS for settlement purposes and have now been redelivered following the registration of the capital increase. Scatec Innovation AS is associated with the Company’s board chairman, John Andersen.

