Norsk Renewables Welcomes New CFO Peter Keresztes

November 20, 2024 — 12:33 am EST

Norsk Solar AS (DE:62L) has released an update.

Norsk Renewables has appointed Peter Laszlo Keresztes as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective from December 1, 2024. Keresztes brings a wealth of experience from the renewable energy sector, having served in key financial roles at prominent companies. His expertise is expected to support Norsk Renewables’ growth ambitions and enhance their profitability.

For further insights into DE:62L stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

