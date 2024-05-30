Norsk Renewables Unveils 2023 Annual Achievements

Norsk Solar AS (DE:62L) has released an update.

Norsk Renewables has published its Annual Report for 2023, highlighting a year filled with achievements and the expansion of its markets into Brazil, South Africa, Vietnam, Ukraine, and Pakistan. The report includes messages from the CEO, financial statements, and outlines the company’s corporate strategy, vision, and commitment to making renewable energy adoption seamless. Additionally, the report details the company’s sustainability efforts and financial partnerships.

