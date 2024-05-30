Norsk Renewables AS: Strategic Focus for Growth

Norsk Solar AS (DE:62L) has released an update.

Norsk Renewables AS has initiated strategic actions in Q1 2024, focusing on raising equity and reallocating capital towards its significant project pipeline in South Africa, while also completing constructions in Brazil. The company is streamlining operations and reducing expenses to maximize stakeholder value and enhance investor attractiveness by aligning with markets that reflect capital market interests.

