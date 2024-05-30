Norsk Renewables AS Considers Stock Delisting

Norsk Solar AS (DE:62L) has released an update.

Norsk Renewables AS is planning to delist from Euronext Growth Oslo, following a recommendation from its board of directors after a proposal by its largest shareholder, Valinor AS. The board will suggest shareholders approve the delisting at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2024, believing it benefits the company and its shareholders.

