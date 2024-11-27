Norsk Renewables Advances Global Energy Projects

Norsk Solar AS (DE:62L) has released an update.

Norsk Renewables has made considerable progress in its renewable energy projects, advancing its pipeline in South Africa and nearing the completion of solar PV plants in Brazil, which is expected to enhance cash flows and support their global growth initiatives. The strategic investment in South Africa, involving a significant wind and solar PV project, exemplifies their commitment to impactful energy solutions in key markets. Additionally, the company is reallocating capital to prioritize high-impact projects to maximize returns and sustain long-term growth.

