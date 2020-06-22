Norsk Hydro's Brazil alumina output cut after power outage

OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro NHY.OL will reduce alumina output at its Alunorte plant in Brazil after a power outage at the company's bauxite mine, the company said on Monday.

Alumina, which is distilled from bauxite, is used for the production of aluminium.

Repairing the power supply will take two to three weeks, during which the Alunorte plant will operate at 50-70% of full capacity, Hydro said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman )

