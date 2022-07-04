Norsk Hydro unit sees possible extension of subscriptions in bid for Alumetal

Commodities
GDANSK, July 4 (Reuters) - The unit of Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL said on Monday it may need to extend subscriptions in its tender offer for shares in Polish recycler Alumetal AMT.WA after withdrawing its application for merger approval to the European Commission (EC).

Hydro Aluminium said in a statement it intends to resubmit the application after providing additional information needed by the EC to evaluate the merger.

The Norsk Hydro unit launched its 1.07 billion zloty ($237.63 million) bid for 100% stake in Alumetal in late April .

The subscription period, which started on June 13, was set to end on July 12.

($1 = 4.5028 zlotys)

