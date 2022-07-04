Norsk Hydro unit may extend subscriptions in tender offer for Alumetal

Updates with Hydro comment

GDANSK, July 4 (Reuters) - The unit of Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL said on Monday it may need to extend subscriptions in its tender offer for shares in Polish recycler Alumetal AMT.WA after withdrawing its application for merger approval to the European Commission (EC).

Hydro Aluminium said in a statement it intends to resubmit the application after providing additional information needed by the EC to evaluate the merger.

The company told Reuters it remains determined to buy Alumetal.

The Norsk Hydro unit launched its 1.07 billion zloty ($237.63 million) bid for 100% stake in Alumetal in late April .

The subscription period, which started on June 13, was set to end on July 12.

($1 = 4.5028 zlotys)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal)

