News & Insights

Markets

Norsk Hydro Turns To Profit In Q4, Revenues Climb; Proposes Dividend

February 14, 2025 — 02:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY.PK, NHYKF.PK), a Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy firm, reported Friday that it turned around to a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's loss, with strong growth in revenues. The company also proposes a dividend.

For the fourth quarter, net income amounted to 1.78 billion kroner, compared to prior year's loss of 2.77 billion kroner.

Earnings per share were 0.96 krone, compared to loss of 1.26 kroner a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 2.60 billion kroner or 1.11 kroner per share, compared to 754 million kroner or 0.50 krone per share a year ago.

Hydro's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was 7.70 billion kroner, higher than 3.74 billion kroner in the same quarter last year. The results reflected higher alumina and all-in aluminium prices, and positive currency effects.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 18 percent to 55.06 billion kroner from 46.75 billion kroner last year.

Further, the Board of Directors proposes to distribute a dividend of 2.25 kroner per share.

The final shareholder distribution for 2024 is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on May 9.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.