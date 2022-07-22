Commodities

Norsk Hydro to offer extra dividend, share buyback, Q2 in line

Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro said on Friday it would propose an extra dividend and offer share buybacks as it reported upbeat quarterly profits in line with expectations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 11.6 billion crowns ($1.16 billion) in April-June from 6.6 billion crowns a year earlier, while analysts in a company-provided poll had expected 11.6 billion crowns on average.

($1 = 9.9819 Norwegian crowns)

