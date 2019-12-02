Norsk Hydro to curtail 20% of output from Slovak aluminium plant
OSLO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro NHY.OL said on Monday it plans to curtail 20% of production at its majority-owned Slovalco primary aluminium plant in Slovakia, citing a weakening market.
The plant has an annual production capacity of 175,000 tonnes of primary aluminium, the firm said in a statement
Norsk Hydro owns 55.3% of the plant, while Penta Investmenst holds 44.7%.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)
