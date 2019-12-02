Commodities

Norsk Hydro to curtail 20% of output from Slovak aluminium plant

Contributor
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TERJE SOLSVIK

Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro said on Monday it plans to curtail 20% of production at its majority-owned Slovalco primary aluminium plant in Slovakia, citing a weakening market.

OSLO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro NHY.OL said on Monday it plans to curtail 20% of production at its majority-owned Slovalco primary aluminium plant in Slovakia, citing a weakening market.

The plant has an annual production capacity of 175,000 tonnes of primary aluminium, the firm said in a statement

Norsk Hydro owns 55.3% of the plant, while Penta Investmenst holds 44.7%.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular