Norsk Hydro to close German auto parts plant, 129 jobs at stake

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro NHY.OL will close its loss-making Hydro Precision Tubing plant in the German city of Remscheid by the end of the year, putting 129 jobs at stake, the Norwegian metals maker said in a statement on Monday.

"The basis for continued operation is not present ...The long-term market outlook is negative for PT Remscheid, as most products go into the combustion engine market where demand for Remscheid products is declining," Hydro said.

The plant has made losses for the last two years and is expected to make a loss in 2020.

Hyrdo said its precision tubing production in Europe will be concentrated on facilities in Denmark.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

