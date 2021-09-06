Commodities

Norsk Hydro shares rally as Guinea coup boosts aluminium prices

Credit: REUTERS/TERJE SOLSVIK

Shares in Norsk Hydro and other aluminium stocks rose sharply on Monday after prices in the metal soared to new highs as a coup in Guinea raised concerns about supply.

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Norsk Hydro NHY.OL and other aluminium stocks rose sharply on Monday after prices in the metal soared to new highs as a coup in Guinea raised concerns about supply.

Oslo-listed Norsk Hydro rose as much as 5% to its highest in more than 13 years, while Rusal RUAL.MM in Moscow jumped more than 4% to its highest on record.

Aluminium prices rose to their highest in more than a decade on fears of disruption to Guinea's mining of bauxite, the mineral used in the production of the lightweight metal.

Norway's Norsk Hydro, itself a major bauxite producer from mines in Brazil, said it was monitoring the situation.

"Earlier unrest in Guinea didn't affect exports of bauxite significantly. We are following the situation closely," a Hydro spokesperson told Reuters.

