Norsk Hydro shares rally as Guinea coup boosts aluminium prices

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Norsk Hydro NHY.OL and other aluminium stocks rose sharply on Monday after prices in the metal soared to new highs as a coup in Guinea raised concerns over supply.

Oslo-listed Norsk Hydro rose as much as 5% to its highest in over 13 years, while Rusal RUAL.MM in Moscow jumped more than 4% to its highest on record.

Aluminium prices hit a more than 10-year high on Monday, as a coup in major bauxite supplier Guinea raised fear of further supply disruption in the downstream market.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; On Twitter https://twitter.com/damasoni))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.