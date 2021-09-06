Commodities

Norsk Hydro shares rally as Guinea coup boosts aluminium prices

Credit: REUTERS/TERJE SOLSVIK

Shares in Norsk Hydro and other aluminium stocks rose sharply on Monday after prices in the metal soared to new highs as a coup in Guinea raised concerns over supply.

Oslo-listed Norsk Hydro rose as much as 5% to its highest in over 13 years, while Rusal RUAL.MM in Moscow jumped more than 4% to its highest on record.

Aluminium prices hit a more than 10-year high on Monday, as a coup in major bauxite supplier Guinea raised fear of further supply disruption in the downstream market.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

