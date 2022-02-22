Norsk Hydro reports record earnings as aluminium prices soar

Adds quote, details on dividend, results and background

OSLO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL reported on Tuesday record quarterly and annual profits, driven by a surge in global commodities prices, and said its dividend payment for 2021 would rise more than fourfold.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 9 billion Norwegian crowns ($1 billion) in the October-December quarter from 3.4 billion a year before, while analysts on average had expected 9.31 billion crowns.

The company, however, flagged concerns emanating from global supply-chain shortages, high energy prices and inflationary risks.

"There is an increasing uncertainty about the outlook," Hydro said in a statement.

Hydro's board proposed an annual dividend of 5.4 crowns per share, of which 2.0 crowns were to be regarded as an extraordinary payout, while analysts on average had expected a dividend of 4.54 crowns. For 2020, the dividend stood at 1.25 crowns.

Revenue rose 56% year-on-year to 46.4 billion crowns, above the 42.0 billion average forecast of 14 analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 8.9890 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom, Editing by Terje Solsvik and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

