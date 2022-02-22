Commodities

Norsk Hydro reports record earnings as aluminium prices soar

Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro on Tuesday reported record quarterly and annual profits and said its dividend payment for 2021 would rise more than fourfold from the previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 9.0 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.0 billion) in the October-December quarter from 3.4 billion a year before, while analysts on average expected 9.31 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.9890 Norwegian crowns)

