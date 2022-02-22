Norsk Hydro reports record earnings as aluminium prices soar

OSLO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL on Tuesday reported record quarterly and annual profits and said its dividend payment for 2021 would rise more than fourfold from the previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 9.0 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.0 billion) in the October-December quarter from 3.4 billion a year before, while analysts on average expected 9.31 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.9890 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

