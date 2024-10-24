Norsk Hydro Reduces Stake in Vianode Amid Strategic Shift

Norsk Hydro Asa (GB:0Q11) has released an update.

Norsk Hydro ASA has decided to reduce its ownership in Vianode, a synthetic graphite producer, from 30% to 19.9% by selling a 10.1% stake to Altor. This strategic decision aligns with Hydro’s focus on investing in projects that support its long-term priorities toward 2030, despite Vianode’s growth in the low-carbon graphite market. Hydro has also made significant write-downs on its investments in Vianode totaling 956 million kroner.

For further insights into GB:0Q11 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.