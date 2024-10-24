News & Insights

Norsk Hydro Reduces Stake in Vianode Amid Strategic Shift

October 24, 2024 — 01:46 am EDT

Norsk Hydro Asa (GB:0Q11) has released an update.

Norsk Hydro ASA has decided to reduce its ownership in Vianode, a synthetic graphite producer, from 30% to 19.9% by selling a 10.1% stake to Altor. This strategic decision aligns with Hydro’s focus on investing in projects that support its long-term priorities toward 2030, despite Vianode’s growth in the low-carbon graphite market. Hydro has also made significant write-downs on its investments in Vianode totaling 956 million kroner.

