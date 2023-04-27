News & Insights

Commodities
AMT

Norsk Hydro raises offer for Poland's Alumetal to $296 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

April 27, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Adds transaction details, background

April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL on Thursday raised its offer for Alumetal AMT.WA, nearly a year after it made its bid to buyout the Polish recycler in an attempt to strengthen its recycling profile in Europe.

The new offer now stands at 1.230 billion zloty ($296.30 million) in cash for all the shares of Alumetal, up from an earlier 1.07 billion zloty. Norsk has now offered 78.69 zloty for each share, which represents a discount of 0.77% over Wednesday's closing price.

In October last year, the Commission kicked off its investigation into the proposed Norsk Hydro deal, warning that the takeover could eliminate a growing rival able to bring cheaper and advanced recycled aluminium products to the market, which was later paused.

($1 = 4.1512 zlotys)

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.