Norsk Hydro raises offer for Poland's Alumetal to $296 mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL on Thursday raised its offer for Alumetal AMT.WA, nearly a year after it made its bid to buyout the Polish recycler in an attempt to strengthen its recycling profile in Europe.

The new offer now stands at 1.230 billion zloty ($296.30 million) in cash for all the shares of Alumetal, up from an earlier 1.07 billion zloty. Norsk has now offered 78.69 zloty for each share, which represents a discount of 0.77% over Wednesday's closing price.

In October last year, the Commission kicked off its investigation into the proposed Norsk Hydro deal, warning that the takeover could eliminate a growing rival able to bring cheaper and advanced recycled aluminium products to the market, which was later paused.

($1 = 4.1512 zlotys)

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

