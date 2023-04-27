Norsk Hydro raises offer for Poland's Alumetal to $294 mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL has renewed its bid for Polish recycler Alumetal AMT.WA with an increased offer of around 267 million euros ($294 million), compared to 232 million euros offered last year, the company said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9070 euros)

