Norsk Hydro raises offer for Poland's Alumetal to $294 mln

April 27, 2023 — 03:03 pm EDT

April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL has renewed its bid for Polish recycler Alumetal AMT.WA with an increased offer of around 267 million euros ($294 million), compared to 232 million euros offered last year, the company said on Thursday.

