Norsk Hydro raises cost cutting goal, sees higher dividend

OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL has raised its cost cutting ambitions for the coming years and plans to pay a bigger dividend for 2021, the company said on Monday.

Hydro now aims to cut costs by 8.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($950.75 million) combined for the years between 2019 and 2025, up from a previous goal of 7.4 billion crowns for the period.

($1 = 8.9403 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

