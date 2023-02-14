Norsk Hydro Q4 lags forecast, 2023 outlook 'unpredictable'

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro NHY.OL posted on Tuesday a bigger-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter core profit and said while the outlook for 2023 was "unpredictable", inflationary pressures were likely to subside.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 7.18 billion Norwegian crowns ($711.6 million) in October-December from 9.01 billion a year earlier, lagging an average analyst forecast of 7.37 billion.

"Looking into 2023, we see a more unpredictable landscape, yet with a more positive outlook in terms of inflationary pressure and macroeconomic development than just a few months ago," Hydro CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim said in a statement.

Aluminium prices, which last year hit record highs above $4,000 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange, on Monday hit a five-week low of $2,410 a tonne.

Hydro plans to pay a dividend of 5.65 crowns for 2022, less than the 7.50 crowns expected by analysts and down from 6.85 crowns paid for 2021.

The company said it also plans share buybacks worth 2 billion crowns.

($1 = 10.0906 Norwegian crowns)

