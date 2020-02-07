Norsk Hydro Q4 earnings lag forecast

Commodities

Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro reported a much smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday and said its results were weighed down by low metals prices.

OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro reported a much smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday and said its results were weighed down by low metals prices. Underlying October-December earnings before interest and tax rose to 560 million Norwegian crowns ($60.69 million) from 534 million crowns a year earlier, lagging the average estimate of 1.02 billion crowns in a poll supplied by Hydro. It maintained an annual dividend of 1.25 crowns per share, while analysts on average had expected a decline to 1.20 crowns. ($1 = 9.2269 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NORSK HYDRO RESULTS/ (URGENT)

