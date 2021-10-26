Norsk Hydro Q3 tops forecast with record earnings amid aluminium boom

Adds details on earnings and background

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL posted on Tuesday a record third-quarter core earnings that beat expectations, boosted by higher prices for its metal as the global economy gradually recovers from the pandemic fallout.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for July-September more than doubled year-on-year to 7.22 billion crowns ($863.8 million), beating the 6.84 billion crowns average estimate in a poll of analysts.

Most of Hydro's business units reported sharply improved results year-on-year, reflecting a wider boom in commodity markets that is pushing up consumer price inflation across much of the world.

Hydro said the lightweight metal used in products from cars to food packaging is now expected to see an undersupply compared with demand in 2021, which means that global inventories are falling.

It had previously anticipated a balanced global market.

The three-month price of aluminium has risen by some 50% this year on the London Metal Exchange to around $3,000 a tonne as demand firmed while Chinese producers cut back on production amid electricity shortages.

($1 = 8.3586 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

