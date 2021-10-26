Commodities

Norsk Hydro Q3 tops forecast with record earnings amid aluminium boom

Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro posted record third-quarter core earnings that beat expectations on Tuesday, boosted by higher prices for its metal as the world economy recovers from the pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for July-September more than doubled year-on-year to 7.22 billion crowns ($863.8 million), beating the 6.84 billion crowns average expectation in a poll of analysts.

($1 = 8.3586 Norwegian crowns)

