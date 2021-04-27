Norsk Hydro Q1 tops forecast amid rising aluminium demand
OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL posted first-quarter core earnings that were above expectations on Tuesday, boosted by rising demand and higher prices for its metal as the global economy recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for January-March rose 37% year-on-year to 5.18 billion Norwegian crowns ($624.2 million), beating the 4.81 billion crowns average expectation in a poll of analysts.
($1 = 8.2981 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))
