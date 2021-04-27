Commodities

Norsk Hydro Q1 tops forecast amid rising aluminium demand

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TERJE SOLSVIK

Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro posted first-quarter core earnings that were above expectations on Tuesday, boosted by rising demand and higher prices for its metal as the global economy recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL posted first-quarter core earnings that were above expectations on Tuesday, boosted by rising demand and higher prices for its metal as the global economy recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for January-March rose 37% year-on-year to 5.18 billion Norwegian crowns ($624.2 million), beating the 4.81 billion crowns average expectation in a poll of analysts.

($1 = 8.2981 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular