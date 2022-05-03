Norsk Hydro Q1 record profit beats forecast

Commodities

Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro reported on Tuesday record quarterly profits that beat expectations as metal prices soared.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 11.2 billion crowns ($1.19 billion) in the January-March quarter from 5.2 billion a year ago, while analysts on average had expected 10.6 billion.

($1 = 9.4207 Norwegian crowns)

