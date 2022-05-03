Norsk Hydro Q1 record profit beats forecast

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro NHY.OL reported on Tuesday record quarterly profits that beat expectations as metal prices soared.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 11.2 billion crowns ($1.19 billion) in the January-March quarter from 5.2 billion a year ago, while analysts on average had expected 10.6 billion.

($1 = 9.4207 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

