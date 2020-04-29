Commodities

Norsk Hydro Q1 profit tops forecasts, warns of coronavirus impact

Victoria Klesty Reuters
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Terje Solsvik

Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro reported a four-fold jump in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday that beat expectations, boosted by cost cuts and a weaker local currency.

The company, however, warned the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting global demand for the metal used in construction, packaging and transportation, as lockdowns to contain the coronavirus' spread brought economic activity to a virtual halt.

Norsk Hydro's underlying earnings before interest and tax rose to 2.25 billion Norwegian crowns ($217 million) in the January-March period, from 559 million crowns a year earlier, exceeding the 1.17 billion crowns expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

Earlier this month, the company said it was slashing costs and investments, and postponed a decision on whether to pay a dividend for 2019.

"The COVID-19 situation is challenging the global economy, causing significant uncertainty for Hydro's operations and business areas," Chief Executive Hilde Merete Aasheim said in a statement.

Demand for aluminium had been expected to soften this year even before the impact of the pandemic and is now seen declining sharply, the company said.

($1 = 10.3636 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Aditya Soni)

