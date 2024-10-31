Norsk Hydro price target raised to NOK 87 from NOK 84 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) to NOK 87 from NOK 84 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
